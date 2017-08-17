Rahul Gandhi and Congress on frontfoot

BENGALURU: Rahul Gandhi attacked BJP for its anti-farmer policies saying that Congress governments in Karnataka and Punjab was proactive in his approach when it comes to waive loans of distressed farmers, while the BJP government in UP mulled over it for more than 30 days.

Rahul didn’t stop there, he also criticised Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for saying that waiving farm loans was not the policy of centre.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah took a jibe at Amit Shah saying that he was a criminal. CM said that with corrupt people list being so long in BJP, Amit Shah had no moral right to accuse the Congress government with regard to corruption.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said PM Narendra Modi is pretty much like a Hitler, just want to control his own partymen and has done virtually nothing as Prime Minister of India.