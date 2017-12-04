Rahul Gandhi files nomination papers for Congress President post

NEW DELHI. Rahul Gandhi today filed his nomination papers for the post of Congress president at the party headquarters on Akbar Road, reported. Rahul finally put an end to the two-year long speculations in the party circles about his impending elevation.

The Gandhi scion was accompanied by a host of senior leaders including Ahmed Patel, Sheila Dikshit, Sushil Kumar Shinde, Jyotiraditya Scindia among others. Party leaders Kamal Nath, Sheila Dikshit, Motilal Vora and Tarun Gogoi filed first set of nominations(as proposers) for the Congress vice-president.