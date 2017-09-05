Rahul Gandhi focusing on Artificial Intelligence

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi is all set to visit US, with main agenda being meeting the pioneers of research on Artificial Intelligence (AI), the science of making machines that think like humans.

Congress vice president, who recently returned from Norway, is gearing up for another offshore visit, this time to the Silicon Valley in the US to “expand his thoughts about artificial intelligence”, party sources here said.

According to the party sources, Rahul Gandhi wants to make sure that India lead in the niche area which comes after software development, in which India has already won global recognition.

While there is no denying the fact that AI is still a nascent subject to most in India, many countries including China have begun investments in the area to strengthen research in it.

The main objective of Rahul Gandhi was to bring back knowledge and implement it at the policy level in the Congress party’s vision documents.

Facilitating Mr Gandhi’s US visit is the chairman of Overseas Congress, Sam Pitroda, a technology innovator who was brought back to India by Rajiv Gandhi and was among those behind the telecom revolution in the country.

Initial signs are that Rahul Gandhi had met leaders in the field of biotechnology during his Norway visit.

At this juncture, Rahul is grappling with the party’s sliding electoral graph after a series of defeats. The Congress is set to lose Himachal Pradesh to the BJP in the upcoming state assembly poll.

If experts are to be believed, the party is weighed down by anti-incumbency sentiments and infighting in the state unit in Himachal Pradesh. In Gujarat, where elections are slated to be held later this year, it lost a veteran when party leader and former chief minister Shankarsinh Vaghela walked out of the Congress.

According to the party sources, Rahul Gandhi will also address a conference on ‘India At 70: Reflections On The Path Forward’ at the University of California, Berkeley, on September 11.