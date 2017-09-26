Rahul Gandhi getting positive response in Gujarat

Dwarka: After so long, Rahul Gandhi impressed the rural hinterlands of caste-driven Saurashtra region. The pivotal factor here is that this region sends the highest number of legislators to the 182-seat Gujarat Assembly, picking up a conversational style while targetting the Narendra Modi government at the Centre.

The BJP has been showcasing the accomplishments of the central government in the state-level election.

Congress vice president attacked both the central and state governments over unemployment and farmer distress — two issues which are likely to hurt the BJP the most — huddling them together as the victims of “Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policy of crony capitalism”, Gandhi drew applause with the crowd shouting even the names of corporate houses to drive home his point.

“See, you yourself know them! Everyone’s interests are being sacrificed for a bunch of corporates,” he said.

“Modi promised two crore jobs, but his government has been able to provide employment only to one lakh persons across the country. The government’s own minister told us this in the Parliament,” Gandhi said.

He added, “Kisi bhi pradesh mein chaley jao, Gujarat mein, Uttar Pradesh mein, Rajasthanmein, yuvaon ko Hindustan mein aaj rojgar nahi milta (Go to any state, be it Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, the youth in Hindustan don’t get jobs).”

For the Congress rank and file, the response to Rahul Gandhi in the Saurashtra region is an adrenaline rush and he is going to stay put for two more days.