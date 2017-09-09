Rahul Gandhi in full form, attack Narendra Modi government

NANDED: Rahul Gandhi is of the opinion that the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi were busy dividing society in their quest to retain power.

According to him, only the Congress ideology could take on the BJP and the RSS. He also took potshots at the Modi-led government on demonetisation and described the exercise as a total flop.

“Entire India knows that it turned the black money of India’s ‘thieves’ to white,” the Congress leader said. “First they said demonetisation would result in checking terror. Then they said demonetisation would check black money. The reality is that everyone in India knows that 90 per cent of black money is in real estate, gold,” he said.

“We don’t know the reason why Modi was after the cash of farmers, poor labourers and housewives,” he said. Congress Vice President did not stop there, he took a dig at RBI, saying it took almost a year to announce that 99 per cent of the scrapped currency had been returned to the coffers.

“We had asked in Parliament about the amount of black money unearthed in the demonetisation exercise. It took RBI a year to say that 99 per cent of old money came back in the coffers,” Rahul said.

On an expected note, Rahul Gandhi blamed the government for GDP reaching “a low of 4.5 per cent”.

“Who will own responsibility for this? The prime minister is responsible for this,” Gandhi said.

According to Gandhi, anger was building up with the BJP and Modi engaged in dividing society.

“In Haryana they pit Jat vs non Jat and in Maharashtra they create a Maratha vs non Maratha divide. Their only goal is that BJP and RSS should be in power,” Gandhi alleged.

“They speak of fight against corruption but they ‘purchase’ people (legislators) in Goa and Manipur and also try to purchase people in Gujarat.”