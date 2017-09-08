Rahul Gandhi in ‘Study’ mode: Is it going to work?

New Delhi: As Congress gets ready to elevate Rahul Gandhi to the top job and project him as the prime ministerial face in the 2019 parliamentary polls, there is a strong indication that the Gandhi family scion is being rigorously schooled to be able to bring in ‘new thought’.

The pivotal factor here is that since last month, Rahul’s schedule is being worked out to pack in as many study tours as possible across countries to expose him to new ideas and technology.

Not so long ago, there was Rahul’s Norway tour included visits to the Polar Institute, Technology Center Mongstad, the world’s biggest facility when it comes to combating climate change, and meetings with entrepreneurs and dignitaries – where discussions ranged from civic issues to Norway’s oil wealth.

And as Pardaphash has already told, his next destination is the Silicon Valley, where he is scheduled to meet researchers on Artificial Intelligence. He will also address a conference at the University of California, Berkeley, where he will speak on ‘India at 70: Reflections On The Path Forward.’

“While some other leaders are obsessing over the past, here is a leader in the country who is thinking about the future. Rahul wants to get new thinking and ideas to this country. These study tours are set to benefit him, the Congress party as well as this nation at large. With exposure to new technology, he will be able to influence new policy,” pointed out CP Joshi, AICC general secretary.

“We have seen what ill-informed policy-making can do to a country’s economy. PM brought in demonetisation without any knowledge about consequences. A well informed leader will think about development first.

“Despite PM’s frequent tours, our foreign policy is in shambles. The economy today stands crippled.”

This new strategy by Congress and Rahul Gandhi is a step in the right direction.