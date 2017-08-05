Rahul Gandhi is not scared of anyone

NEW DELHI: Rahul Gandhi is facing protests in flood-hit Gujarat. BJP supporters hurled a cement brick at his car in addition to showing him black flags.

However, Congress Vice President escaped unhurt and proceeded to the next place on his itinerary–Runi village in Thara taluka–where he vowed that such incidents does not affect him at all.

As a matter of fact, Rahul thinks that with such incidents, his determination level increased even more and he would be lot more proactive in his approach.

Pro Narendra Modi slogans greeted Rahul Gandhi speech but he remains unfazed and just stick to his point of view. He also added that when it comes to speaking out truth, he is not scared of anyone in the world.

The public meeting that had be held at Lal Chowk was cancelled because of chaos everywhere.

The Congress has set up a control room in order to coordinate relief work in the flood-affected regions of Gujarat.