Rahul Gandhi slams Narendra Modi and BJP Gujarat Model

Ahmedabad: Rahul Gandhi held out an assurance that if voted to power in Gujarat, Congress ould provide a government for the poor, the farmers and small-scale industry, unlike the current regime of Narendra Modi.

Congress Vice President said that the much talked about Gujarat model is about the government working for the interests of a handful of corporates at the cost of the farmers, the poor and the small businesses.”

He was addressing a public gathering on the outskirts of Tankara town in Morbi district attended by around 20,000 people, who had waited some two hours under a scorching sun.

It was this “old model” that had been completely dismantled now, Gandhi added.

“The Congress party had Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, B R Ambedkar and Jawaharlal Nehru. They had agreement over issue but had different thought processes. We pooled all the thoughts together,” Rahul Gandhi said.

“The BJP does not listen to people, it has already decided what is right and what is wrong on its own without consulting the people. They think they have all the knowledge. They have assumed the role of a loudspeaker and go on dishing out their self-righteousness,” Gandhi asserted.

“They give good bhashan (lectures and speeches), do good marketing, but little work,” he said.

He also added that lakhs of farmers, labourers and small shopkeepers who run their economy on cash were pushed into a deep crisis by one single decision of an individual.