Rahul Gandhi takes a Jibe at Modi after Economic Survey

New Delhi: Congress President Rahul Gandhi taking a jibe at the Modi government today stated that ‘Acche Din’ are here, except for “minor hiccups” such as a decrease in the growth of GDP, agriculture and job creation. This statement by the Congress chief came after the Economic Survey was released.

Shedding light on the impact of the GST and notes ban, the Economic Survey released today said that India’s economy is “picking up quite nicely” and will expand by 7-7.5 per cent in 2018-19 to again become the world’s fastest growing major economy.

In a jibe at the government, Mr Gandhi tweeted, “The Economic Survey 2018 says, ‘Acche Din’ are here, except for these minor hiccups: Industrial Growth is (down). Agricultural Growth is (down). GDP Growth is (down) and Job Growth is (down). Don’t worry Be Happy!”

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said though the survey says growth rate for 2017-18 will be 6.75 per cent, implying a second half growth rate of 7.5 per cent, it offers little evidence in support of this claim.

“The growth rate in the first half was 6 per cent, and the year is likely to end with a growth rate of between 6 and 6.5 per cent….Altogether, it is a depressing report of the fiscal year that will come to an end in two months,” he said.