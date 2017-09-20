Rahul Gandhi tells reason why anger is building up against Modi govt!

Princeton: Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi today went on to say that the prime reason for the anger that is building up against the Modi government is the failure of job creation for the youths.

He mentioned that the Narendra Modi government has been entirely unsuccessful in creating jobs. He also added that people who had voted out the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) back in the year 2014 will now be angry against the ruling BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the result will be seen in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Rahul Gandhi said all this during an interaction with students at the Princeton University where he talked on several issues and expressed his worry over the “centralisation” of political system in India.

He further mentioned that said he would put is efforts to push for “transformation of the Lok Sabha and state legislatures to open up the law-making process”.

“A large part of our populations simply do not have jobs and cannot see a future and so they are feeling the pain. And they have supported these type of leaders. The problem is that the record on jobs of these leaders — I do not know Trump so I won’t go there — but certainly our Prime Minister is not good enough,” he added.

Rahul while answering one of the person during interaction said that the reason for the rise of Modi was the “question of jobs and as far as Modi is concerned, he has not been successful in giving jobs to the people.