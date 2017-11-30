Rahul Gandhi terms Demonetisation as a money laundering scheme

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday termed demonetisation a money laundering scheme, and raked up the issue of BJP President Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s company recording massive turnover after the NDA government came to power.

“Demonetisation was implemented suddenly; maybe he did not like the Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes. On November 8, the whole country was standing in line… But did you see any big industrialist from Gujarat in the queue outside banks? Did you see anyone coming in a Mercedes car?” Gandhi said at an election rally here.

“Those who ride Mercedes cars, entered the bank from the back door, and got their black money converted,” he said.

“This is the reality of demonetisation. The thieves got their black money laundered and you were left standing in queues,” he added.

He also raked up the issue of BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s company.

“Magically, Amit Shah’s son’s company converted Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in three months… While anyone would usually run a profit making venture, the company was shut after three months,” he said.