Rahul Gandhi to begin public interaction with people

According to the information given by the party leader, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will commence interaction with the public at the party headquarters from Wednesday for an hour so as to boost his party’s connect with the masses.

“Rahul Gandhiji will meet and interact with the general public from tomorrow (Wednesday),” the party leader told IANS.

This will be the first time when Gandhi will interact with people at the 24, Akbar Road party headquarters here on a regular basis after he took over the reins of the century-old party from his mother Sonia Gandhi in December 2017.

Sources said that Gandhi has decided to meet office bearers twice a week at the party office and interact with people once a week.