Rahul Gandhi to visit areas hit by Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala

Congress President-elect Rahul Gandhi is going to visit the areas hit by Cyclone Ockhi in Kerala and Tamil Nadu and meet the affected fishermen.

He will meet the fishermen in villages of Poonthura and Vizhingam in Kerala’s Thiruvanthapuram in the afternoon on Thursday and will then move to Tamil Nadu where he will meet the fishermen at St Jude’s College Ground in Chinnathurai of Kanyakumari district.

Gandhi will also take part of the inaugural function of the birth centenary celebration of late Baby John and the valedictory rally of the “Padayorukkam” march in Thiruvananthapuram.

The toll in the disaster has, meanwhile, climbed to 58 with more bodies recovered from high seas. The official missing figure is 94.