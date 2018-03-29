Rahul takes jibe at Modi, terms him as “weak watchman”

Congress President Rahul Gandhi today took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the CBSE paper leak and said that he is a "weak watchman" as there were leaks in everything. "How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhaar leak! SSC exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak! There is leak in everything. The watchman (Narendra Modi) is weak," Gandhi said in a tweet. The CBSE on Wednesday said it will re-conduct examination in the maths and economics papers for…

“How many leaks? Data leak! Aadhaar leak! SSC exam leak! Election date leak! CBSE papers leak! There is leak in everything. The watchman (Narendra Modi) is weak,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

The CBSE on Wednesday said it will re-conduct examination in the maths and economics papers for Class 10 and Class 12 respectively following the leak of question papers.

Gandhi also referred to the leak of SSC papers. A CBI probe is underway into the alleged paper leak of the Staff Selection Commission (SSC) in the Combined Graduate-Level (Tier-II) exam held on February 21.

The Congress leader also took a jibe at the government over the Karnataka Assembly polling date leak, referring to the announcement by BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya’s tweet minutes before the Election Commission announced it.