‘Raid’, a beautifully made and well directed movie: Shatrughan Sinha

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha who is the member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and was also Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said that ‘Raid’ is a beautifully made, well directed, gripping and socially relevant movie and he also appreciated the lead actor of the movie Ajay Devgn for his brilliant performance. Appreciating the recently released movie ‘Raid’, Sinha went on to tweet: “My earlier tweets about Income Tax remind me of the film “Raid”,…

Mumbai: Bollywood veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha who is the member of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha and was also Union Cabinet Minister of Health and Family Welfare, said that ‘Raid’ is a beautifully made, well directed, gripping and socially relevant movie and he also appreciated the lead actor of the movie Ajay Devgn for his brilliant performance.

Appreciating the recently released movie ‘Raid’, Sinha went on to tweet: “My earlier tweets about Income Tax remind me of the film “Raid”, a beautifully made, well directed, socially relevant, gripping movie with an almost authentic story. Congrats to our dear hero/actor Ajay Devgn worthy son of Veeru Devgan for a restrained and brilliant performance.”

He further congratulated Ajay for “encouraging such a realistic social commercial film and giving a chance to brilliant director Rajkumar Gupta”, as well as lauded the performances by Saurabh Shukla and Ileana D’Cruz.

In “Raid”, Ajay essays the role of an income tax officer hailing from Uttar Pradesh.