Raid Trailer is out: Ajay Devgn is back with intense glare

Ajay Devgn starrer Movie Raid has been shot in Lucknow and the trailer of the movie got released today and shows that the movie will be an intense on and power-packed script will be worth a watch.

Ajay Devgn shared the trailer of his forthcoming film on Twitter, “Heroes don’t always come in uniform. Here’s the #RaidTrailer … in cinemas on 16th March.”

The 48-year-old actor also revealed the details about his role in the film on Twitter, along with the first look poster: “Meet Amay Patnaik – Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Lucknow. #RaidTrailer out at 11.30 AM. Stay tuned!” The trailer of the film begins with Ajay’s symbolic tap on the door announcing his visit ahead of an IT-raid.