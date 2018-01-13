Raids at Karti Chidambaram’s properties in Delhi and Chennai, ED into action mode

According to the media reports, the Enforcement Directorate on Saturday raided at Karti Chidambaram’s premises in Delhi and Chennai over the Aircel-Maxis case and the raids started at 7.30 am and conducted in five separate locations in the two cities.

As per the media reports, at present both Karti and his father, former Union minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram, are not in Chennai.

P Chidambaram on Saturday responded to the latest raids, saying the ED has no jurisdiction to conduct such raids.

The ED also issued fresh summons to Karti, and has asked him to appear before it on 16 January, media reported.

In May 2017, an FIR was lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) against Karti on alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti’s father was the finance minister.