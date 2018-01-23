Raina hopeful of comeback in Indian team

India batsman Suresh Raina is hopeful of an India comeback “soon” following to clearance of the ‘yo-yo’ fitness test which is important to stay in contention for the national side.

Raina’s fitness was one of the things that has kept him out of the national side. It’s been more than two years that he is out of the One-Day International (ODI) side and last played for India in a T20I against England in January last year.

“I am working hard. Seeing dada (Sourav Ganguly) here today, it’s good to see your idol sitting here supporting Bengal. He has done so much for CAB ( Cricket Association of Bengal). To have a legend like him around is great. I will make a comeback very soon. Really enjoying my batting and hopefully it will be very soon,” Raina told reporters on the sidelines of the Syed Mushtaq Ali T20 tournament.