Rains lash Kanyakumari and parts of TN

Kanyakumari: Heavy rains today lashed southern districts of Tamil Nadu and state capital Chennai. Life in Kanyakumari was thrown out of gear due to heavy rain and strong winds. Over 1,000 affected people have been put up in camps, as per reports reaching here.

Nine persons have died in Tamil Nadu due to rains following the Ockhi cyclone in the last couple of days. Chief Minister K. Palaniswami has declared ex gratia to the bereaved families.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force and state DRF are involved in rescue and relief operations in Kanyakumari district. According to officials, over 4,000 electricity poles have fallen, disrupting power supply to affected areas. The repair work is on to restore supply. Similarly, uprooted trees are being removed to help restore road traffic.

Several villages in Kanyakumari district are marooned. Steps are on to drain rainwater from Suchindram town in the district. According to the meteorological department here, the Ockhi cyclone is expected to cross Lakshadweep Islands in 24 hours.

It said a strong depression in Andaman region will further intensify in two days and move towards south Tamil Nadu or north Andhra Pradesh coast over three-four days. The department predicted rains in Theni, Dindugul, Coimbatore, and Nilgiri regions in Tamil Nadu in next 24 hours. The department also warned Kanyakumari fishermen not to venture into sea.