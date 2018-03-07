Raja regrets his Facebook post following attack on BJP office

CHENNAI: Subsequent to the attack on the BJP office in Tamil Nadu, party National Secretary H. Raja today expressed regret for his Facebook post that said statues of rationalist movement founder E.V.Ramasamy or Periyar would be razed to the ground in the state. Early on Wednesday a petrol bomb was hurled at a BJP office around 500 km from here in Coimbatore by unidentified persons. Later in a fresh Facebook post on Wednesday, Raja expressed his heartfelt regret for his…

CHENNAI: Subsequent to the attack on the BJP office in Tamil Nadu, party National Secretary H. Raja today expressed regret for his Facebook post that said statues of rationalist movement founder E.V.Ramasamy or Periyar would be razed to the ground in the state.

Early on Wednesday a petrol bomb was hurled at a BJP office around 500 km from here in Coimbatore by unidentified persons. Later in a fresh Facebook post on Wednesday, Raja expressed his heartfelt regret for his Tuesday’s post, which he claimed was a message posted by his social media administrator without his permission and hence he had removed it.

Raja expressed regret if his post had hurt anybody’s feelings. According to him, damaging the statues of Ramasamy is not agreeable. The message that was posted and later removed said: “Who is Lenin? What is the connection between him (Lenin) and India? What connection between communism and India?

“Lenin’s statue was broken down in Tripura. Today it is Lenin’s statue in Tripura and tomorrow it will be the statue of caste fanatic E.V.Ramasamy.” Late on Tuesday, two persons were arrested in Thirupattur in Vellore district for vandalising Ramasamy’s statue.

The attackers at the BJP’s office in Coimbatore had come in a three wheeler and had thrown the petrol bomb inside the office. Police are investigating the case.