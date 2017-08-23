Rajasthan government wants CBI investigation into Robert Vadra land deals

Jaipur: In a drastic step, the Rajasthan government has advised to the Centre to initiate CBI probe into the alleged land scams in Bikaner, that involves Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“The matter is a complicated one and spread over several years. We have conducted our investigations and even arrested several persons but have come to the conclusion that the case needs to be further investigated by the CBI,” pointed out State Home Minister Gulab Chand Kataria.

Talking about the case, Vadra companies are involved in the buying and sale of 275 bighas of land and there are four FIRs against them.

“The lands in question were sold and resold by the owners since 2010. We feel that this large-level scam of usurping land, given as compensation to those whose land was acquired for Mahajan Firing Range, involves many more people. Involvement of government officials cannot be ruled out as the land was registered under fake names and identities. This necessitates a CBI inquiry,” added a minister.

The Vadra land deals had been quite a issue for the BJP at the time of 2013 poll campaign and the CBI recommendation has been welcomed by the party. “We welcome the decision. The CBI is an independent body and we hope for a fair inquiry. Congress should welcome the decision,” said state BJP chief Ashok Parnami.

PCC chief Sachin Pilot welcomed the decision, but demanded that findings of the state inquiry be made public. “We are open to all inquiries. Rajasthan government has initiated an inquiry, the findings should be made public,” said Pilot.

On the other hand, Bikaner MP and union minister Arjun Meghwal, who had been concertedly raising the issue, too welcomed the decision. “We are sure the CBI will bring all the culprits to book. The issue needs thorough holistic investigation by the specialised agency,” said Meghwal.

The whole issue was raised in the Rajasthan assembly in 2014 and subsequently a total of 18 FIRs had been registered for the 1,400 bighas of land. Out of these, four FIRs for 375 bighas were against Robert Vadra’s companies.