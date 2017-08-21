Rajasthan Royals seek name change, major revamp ahead!

In a move that can be seen as a major revamp in the camp of Rajasthan Royals, after going through a two-year ban in the IPL spot-fixing scandal, they have moved to the BCCI with a distinctive appeal.

If sources are to be believed, the franchise that is officially owned by Jaipur IPL Cricket Private Limited is interested in changing the name of the parent company. Rajasthan Royals are programmed to make a comeback to the IPL next season, and the board thinks they might go for a major refurbishment with a new team name and even shifting out of Jaipur.

A BCCI official stated: “They have made the request but no reason has been given as to why they want to change the company name”.

Rajasthan Royals was the team that had won the inaugural IPL 9 years ago are looking forward to call themselves with some other name and this could be an image-cleansing ploy following the bad press that had come their way in the wake of the suspension.

However, their shifting base from Jaipur might depend on as to when the BCCI make their mind to lift the ban on the Rajasthan Cricket Association (RCA), which has stayed put ever since ousted IPL chairman Lalit Modi contested elections in the state a few years ago. Things have changed on that front with veteran politician CP Joshi having won the elections recently and Modi having bid adieu to cricket administration.

On the other hand Kings are eager to move out of Mohali and have therefore made a request to the BCCI about shifting from Mohali. The franchise has mentioned several reasons such as lack of support from the state association and trouble with local authorities as the reasons for moving out. They have also criticized about the lack of a fan base for the franchise in the city, which has supposedly resulted in measly income for the franchise.

BCCI official talking to media stated: “They had bid for Mohali when the first-ever auction took place for IPL teams. So technically, if they want to change their base now, they will have to pay the BCCI. They have made this request earlier too but the board did not agree. The franchise has been facing many issues with the local police authorities. They have also cited lack of support from the Punjab Cricket Association. If they are allowed then chances are that their name will also change. It will be as per the new venue. The IPL GC will take a call on it.”