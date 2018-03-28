Rajeev Shukla confirms that Smith, Warner will not be part of IPL 2018

IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla today said that Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner will miss the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from April 7 due to their involvement in the ball-tampering case with their national team. He further stated: "These two will not be part of this edition of the IPL." The IPL's decision comes after reports emerged in the Australian media that Cricket Australia (CA) has decided to slap a 12-month ban on Smith…

IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla today said that Australian cricketers Steve Smith and David Warner will miss the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting from April 7 due to their involvement in the ball-tampering case with their national team.

He further stated: “These two will not be part of this edition of the IPL.”

The IPL’s decision comes after reports emerged in the Australian media that Cricket Australia (CA) has decided to slap a 12-month ban on Smith and Warner and a nine-month ban on Cameron Bancroft.

Both Smith and Warner had stepped down from their captaincy of Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.