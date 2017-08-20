Rajiv Gandhi birth anniversary: Time to show respect

New Delhi: India today remembered Rajiv Gandhi on his 73rd birth anniversary with Pranab Mukherjee and Sheila Dikshit paying respects to him at his memorial Veer Bhoomi in New Delhi.

Also present in Veer Bhoomi was Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Robert Vadra and daughter Miraya.

Rajiv Gandhi was widely been regarded as the politician who heralded the information and communication technology revolution in India. He served as Prime Minister from 1984 to 1989.

Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated by the LTTE in a suicide bombing at Sriperumbudur in Tamil Nadu on May 21, 1991 at the time of election campaign.

Seven people, namely, Murugan, Santhan, Perarivalan, Nalini, Robert Payas, Jayakumar and Ravichandran- were convicted in the case.

He had succeeded his mother Indira Gandhi after her assassination in October 1984.