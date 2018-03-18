Rajkummar Rao considers this person as his competition!

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao who was last seen in the Oscar nominated movie ‘Newton’ said that for him acting is not a competition it is rather a very personal journey for him and the only competition he considers is he with every film. While giving a caption to one of his pictures in which he is seen standing opposite a mirror suited up, Rajkummar tweeted: "For me, acting is not a competition. It's a very personal journey. My only…

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao who was last seen in the Oscar nominated movie ‘Newton’ said that for him acting is not a competition it is rather a very personal journey for him and the only competition he considers is he with every film.

While giving a caption to one of his pictures in which he is seen standing opposite a mirror suited up, Rajkummar tweeted: “For me, acting is not a competition. It’s a very personal journey. My only competition is with the man in the mirror and to grow as an artiste with every film.”

He even gave image courtesy to his girlfriend and actress Patralekhaa, with whom he acted in “CityLights” — a film by Hansal Mehta.

On the work front, Rajkummar is all set to come up with the forthcoming directorial venture of Hansal Mehta ‘Omerta’ The film’s trailer was unveiled earlier this week. It is based on British-Pakistani terrorist Omar Saeed Sheikh.