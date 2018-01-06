Rajkummar Rao working hard for longer run in Film Industry

New Delhi: Actor Rajkummar Rao today went on to say that he is working hard in film industry for a marathon and not a rat race.

From performing on the stage at Shri Ram Centre in Delhi to picking up the nuances of acting at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Pune, the 33-year-old actor started in the industry with no godfather. In a span of eight years, he has cemented his space with his work in films like Kai Po Che!, Shahid, Aligarh, CityLights, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Newton.

Rajkummar believes the times are changing for outsiders seeking a break in Bollywood. “Being an outsider, I know it is not easy for an outsider to (get a break) in the industry; but I think times are changing. Writers in this generation are coming with some wonderful stories. Our directors too are experimenting with their storytelling and that is the reason why actors like me and so many of us are getting great characters to portray on screen,” Rajkummar said.

“I just hope this journey continues and I keep challenging myself. I just want to push the envelope with every film. I really do not want to find any comfort zone. It is just a very humble beginning. I have just started and it feels like ‘Love Sex Aur Dhoka’ is just released… It has been seven years and there is a long way to go. I am here for a marathon actually, not a rat race,” added the actor on the sidelines of season 2 of Signature Start-Up ‘Masterclass’.