Rajnath seeks proper reply to Pakistan from India

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday condemned the cross-border firing by Pakistan in which four Indian soldiers, including a Captain, were killed, saying he has full faith in the valour of the Indian Army and they shall “give proper reply” to the neighbour.

“Have full faith in the valour of our soldiers, and they shall give proper reply,” Rajnath Singh told reporters.

Earlier, Minister of State for Home Affairs Hansraj Ahir also condemned Sunday’s ceasefire violation in Jammu and Kahsmir’s Rajouri and Poonch districts saying that it shall “cost Pakistan dearly”.

“Pakistan has been violating ceasefire along the LoC. And this year the number of ceasefire violations are high,” Ahir said. “Yesterday (Sunday) also, they again violated ceasefire. We will not forgive Pakistan’s actions,” the Minister said.