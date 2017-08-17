Rajnath Singh full of praise when it comes to Yogi Adityanath

Lucknow: Rajnath Singh congratulated UP CM Yogi Adityanath for the launch of ‘Krishi Rin Mochan Yojna’.

Union Home Minister, who attended the event as chief guest was full of praise for Yogi with regard to meeting the demands of farmers with the help of this scheme.

“During the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections we had promised to waive farmers’ loan. At that time many media persons said that political leaders never fulfil the promises they made in elections. This doubt was natural. Because of the double standard of some political parties people have lost their faith in us. But I would like to congratulate the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for not making false promises and successfully waiving crop loan of small and marginal farmers. This day is no less than any festival for farmers,” pointed out Rajnath Singh.

Recalling the pro farmers’ schemes launched by Narendra Modi, Rajnath said, “Prime Minister had promised that the income of farmers would be doubled by 2022. It will be done.Under Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana farmers have to pay only 1.5 percent premium for Rabi crops, two percent for Kharif and five percent for commercial and horticultural crops. Less premium, more insurance.”

It is worth mentioning in this regard that Yogi Adityanath had given a go ahead to the scheme to waive crop loan of small and marginal farmers subject to a ceiling of Rs.1,00,000.