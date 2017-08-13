Rajnath Singh to meet leaders of Gorkha Janmukti Morcha

DARJEELING: Rajnath Singh has invited Gorkha Janmukti Morcha leaders for talks today. This is widely been seen as the first initiative to break the two-month-long impasse in the Hills regarding the separate state demand.

This meeting with Union Home Minister has come at a time when chief minister Mamata Banerjee returned to Kolkata from Delhi yesterday.

Mamata had briefed Rajnath Singh about the situation in the Hills and its strategic position. According to the official sources, Mamata told the Centre that the Gorkhaland demand was “non-negotiable”.

The Centre’s giving the option of talk has come as a big relief to GJM leaders given the growing resentment in the ranks.

Tempers ran high in the Hills as the continuous rain have cut off some of the prominent road links.