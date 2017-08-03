Raksha Bandhan quotes, messages and images

Raksha Bandhan is round the corner and here are some of the beautiful messages for your brothers and sisters. With brothers getting ready to loosen their pockets and receive that band of protection from their loving sisters, the occasion holds special mention in the Indian tradition.

” We gain and lose things everyday. But trust me on one thing.

You’ll never lose me. I will always be here. Happy Raksha Bandhan!”

“We laugh and cry, we play and fight. We shared moments of happiness and sorrows, which made our bond stronger. Happy RakshaBandhan to you Sis”

“I long for the day through the year that you so ceremoniously tie a Rakhi on my wrist and pray for my well being. Dear Sis, I wish that our bond grows stronger everyday…”

“Sister A person who’s been where you’ve been;

someone you can call when things aren’t going right;

is more than just family;

a sister is a forever friend.

Happy Raksha Bandhan”

“Bachpan ki wo bheeni smritiyan Lekar aaya Rakhi ka tyohaar Baat-baat par wo roothna mera Sneh tumhara jyun babul ka pyaar Mubarak ho Bhaiya tumhein Raksha Bandhan ka ye tyohaar!”

“On this Rakhi, let’s bring back the lively spirit of childhood, play pranks with each other and become that wacky siblings we were always. Happy Raksha Bandhan”