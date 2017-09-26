‘Rally For Rivers’ comes to Lucknow, Sadhguru seeks support

LUCKNOW: Founder of Isha Foundation, Sadhguru envisioned the Rally For Rivers’ so as to protect the rivers and as he reached Lucknow he pitched for a national policy for the country’s vanishing rivers.

The rally reached Lucknow today and on the occasion was present the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Aditya Nath Yogi who conversed with Sadhguru, founder, Isha Foundation at BR Ambedkar auditorium.

Among the others present at the occasion were Deputy CMs Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya and cricketer Suresh Raina to support the ‘Rally For Rivers’. Singer Mohit Chauhan performed at the event.

CM Yogi assured the all possible assistance for this noble cause and said that this initiative does not belong to any particular party or person and every one should come out and support such a noble cause.

The Rally reached Lucknow after driving through 10 states as Sadhguru is driving the distance from Kanyakumari to Himalayas, from September 3 to October 2, covering as many as 16 states and 23 events in major cities, traversing a stretch of 8,000 km across India.

“This is not a protest nor is this an agitation. This is the campaign to raise awareness that our rivers are depleting. Everyone who consumes water must rally for rivers” says Sadhguru. “As citizens of India, we need to express our responsibility and change the existing situation of our rivers. How our parents have left the rivers for us, at least that much we should restore before we leave. For the wellbeing of the nation, for future generations and for our generation, let’s stand up and make this happen,” he added.

