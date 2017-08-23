Rannvijay Singha to judge Mr and Miss North India 2017!

Mr. and Miss North India 2017 scheduled on 23rd August’ 2017 in Country inn by Carlson, Chattarpur, Delhi. The event is one of North India’s biggest model hunt where 1000s of aspiring models and actors come and give auditions. After shortlisting the finalists, they give them training and grooming of 12 days and professional portfolio shoots by known photographers.

After the training period they compete at the grand finale for the ultimate title of Mr. and Miss North India 2017. The training is given by experts from the field of fashion like Rashi Rao, Miss India Earth 3016, Dr. Varun Katyal, Avleen Khokhar, Rita Gangwani to name a few.

This star studded beauty pageant is going to be judged by some of the most impactful people from the industry. The jury panel for this would be producer Vikas Gupta, actor Rannvijay Singha, actor Priyank Sharma, actor Nandish Sandhu, actor Sukhmani Lamba, Fashion designers Amit Talwar and Kirti Rathore and curator of India showcase week and Indian Bridal fashion week Sanjay Nigam.

Ranvijay Singha the name synonym to Roadies is returning to judge this for the third time alongside other stars. Vikas Gupta, an Indian television producer, screenwriter and host Ex Programming Head for MTV and And TV and the creator of youth shows like Gumrah, The Serial, yeh hai aashiqui, MTV webbed, Warrior High, Class on 2017.

Vikas Gupta adds,”North India has an abundance of talent and it would be superb going back to Delhi and getting to see the new energy.”

Priyank Sharma, actor/choreographer is the new kid on the block judging this event, his popularity has grown with his excellent performance in Spiltsvilla and Roadies.” delhi is my hometown and i excited to go back in the capacity of a judge and to share the same table as Vikas and Rannvijay will be a superb experience . The show is directed and choreographed by Jagnoor Aneja.