‘Rape Convict Ram Rahim’ given VIP treatment? Click to see yes or no!

There has been lot said and done in the last 24 hours ever since supporters of Ram Rahim gathered outside the court till the time he was convicted by the special CBI court of Panchkula. As soon as the verdict came there was violence initiated by the Gumrmeet Ram Rahim’s followers in parts of Punjab and Haryana and by evening the fire spread to northern India in Delhi and NCR as well.

According to the sources and media reports, Ram Rahim is been given VIP treatment in the custody. Court on Monday will pronounce the judgement as to how many years imprisonment will be given to him.

According to media reports, Ram Rahim is staying in an AC-fitted room in the Rohtak jail. The Dera chief is being given facilities like mineral water bottles and sources say that he has been given permission to wear his own clothes as well. However, Haryana Police has denied reports of Dera Sacha Sauda chief being provided “VIP Treatment” in Rohtak jail.

“Some channels and papers are reporting on special treatment to Ram Rahim. I clarify he is in Sunaria Jail, not in a guesthouse. Ram Rahim Singh is being treated as normal prisoner. No attendant provided, no AC in the cell he is lodged in,” KP Singh, DG Prisons(Haryana) said.

Ram Rahim is accused of rape case and has been found guilty by the court. Earlier, hours before the court’s verdict in rape case, there were paramilitary forces put through the night in Panchkula and Sirsa. There was Army kept on standby in the state so as to tackle the situation if in case the decision comes out against Ram Rahim. After the violence broke out, police along with army jawans and para military controlled the situation with their efforts in the affected regions.