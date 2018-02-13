Ravi Kishan to be seen in crime-based web series

Actor Ravi Kishan is set to make his digital debut with a crime-based web series, which is a project by Ekta Kapoor’s ALTBalaji. The digital platform has signed up Ravi for its show tentatively titled “The Family”.

“Very excited to debut in a web series and what better association than ALTBalaji. The concept is different and not explored much. This is also the first time that I am collaborating with (producer) Ekta Kapoor and I am very excited about it,” Ravi said in a statement.

Actor Vivek Oberoi is also a part of the project. Vivek tweeted on Tuesday: “Welcome bro Ravi Kishan to ‘The Family’. Looking forward to working together!”