RCB camp begin preparation at Bengaluru ahead of IPL 2018

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) began their preparations for the new Indian Premier League (IPL) season, which begins from April 7. RCB has a six-day camp lined up for them.

Domestic players Sarfaraz Khan, Parthiv Patel, Manan Vohra, Kulwant Khejrolia, M. Ashwin, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Aniruddha Joshi, Aniket Choudhary and Mandeep Singh reported for the camp under the watchful eyes of head coach Daniel Vettori, it was announced on Monday.

Helping Daniel Vettori were Batting Talent Development and Fielding coach Trent Woodhill and the recently retired Ashish Nehra, who is the new mentor and bowling coach.

The camp focused on strenuous fitness drills for conditioning and strengthening regimes including cryo-therapy and yoyo test under the guidance of their trainers, A.I. Harsha and Shravan Kumbagowdana.

A bigger camp is expected to take place closer to the start of the season with the entire squad.