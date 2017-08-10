RCom comes up with a new prepaid plan to counter Jio effect

Anil Ambani owned RCom recently launched a new rental offer which is priced at Rs 299 and claimed to offer unlimited calls, texts, and data. The company took to Twitter to announce its new offer where it wrote: “Reliance Mobile introduces the lowest rates ever! Starting at Rs. 299 monthly rental.”

This offer can be seen as a step to counter other telecom giants like Vodafone and Airtel. However the exact details of the offer are currently unavailable as of now and RCom subscribers can head to Eshop.com to avail the new offer.

Few weeks ago, RCom offered new offers for Dongle buyers, where the company offered 4G SIM and 1 GB per day data benefit at Rs 5,199 and also announced Wi-Pod dongle worth Rs. 3,200 with 365 days of validity where buyers will get the benefit of 1 GB per day at Rs 500 per month rental.

Reliance Jio’s Dhan Dhana Dhan offer which is priced at Rs 399 offers bundled data along with free calls and messages.