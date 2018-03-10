Reason behind sister Srilatha’s silence about Sridevi’s death!

Mumbai: Bollywood’s late veteran actress Sridevi bided goodbye to the world recently leaving the entire nation shocked and numb. But there is someone who is silent on this loss and that someone is none other than Sridevi’s sister Srilatha and as per the information given by some reports, she was also among those who shared some time with Sridevi in Dubai before she breathed her last breath, which made her silence all the more surprising. According to a report in…

Mumbai: Bollywood’s late veteran actress Sridevi bided goodbye to the world recently leaving the entire nation shocked and numb. But there is someone who is silent on this loss and that someone is none other than Sridevi’s sister Srilatha and as per the information given by some reports, she was also among those who shared some time with Sridevi in Dubai before she breathed her last breath, which made her silence all the more surprising.

According to a report in media, Srilatha has been asked to remain tight-lipped about her sister’s demise. A source close to the Kapoor family is quoted as saying, “Srilatha has been asked to remain quiet and out of the picture. We don’t know why. We’ve also heard that she and her husband Satish will be given ownership of Sridevi’s bungalow in Chennai.”

Though Sridevi and Srilatha used to be extremely close, their relationship became strained due to a property dispute in the 1990s. The sisters patched up in 2013, when Sridevi was awarded the Padma Shri.

Meanwhile, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi will reportedly hold a prayer meeting for Sridevi in Chennai. The prayer meet, which will be held on March 11 at Hotel Crowne Plaza in Adayar, is expected to be attended by her friends and colleagues from the Tamil film industry.