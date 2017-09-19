Rebel Cong leader Vaghela announces third front

According to the media reports, Rebel Congress leader Shankersinh Vaghela has announced the formation of a third front Jan Vikalp in Gujarat and said that he will be supporting the independent candidates.

He further said, the front will support independent candidates who register with it for the upcoming state assembly elections. Addressing a crowded press conference, Vaghela said, “It is a myth to say that an alternative political force can’t work in Gujarat.”

Vaghela, who had engineered a revolt of sorts in the opposition Congress ahead of the state Rajya Sabha elections last month, said the people were fed up with the BJP and the Congress and were desperate for an alternative.