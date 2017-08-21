Red hot Shikhar Dhawan keen to cash in on a good form

Dambulla: There is no denying the fact that Shikhar Dhawan is in the form of his life, getting runs everywhere in every form, but the good thing is that he is not bothered about bad form as well.

According to Dhawan: “Failure teaches you a lot and I am lucky I have learnt so much out of that.”

Century against Sri lanka in the first ODI was his third hundred of the tour, after he scored hundreds in Galle and Pallekele Tests.

“I have already had a slump so I don’t think about it. When it has to come it will come. I embrace that period of slump also. When I was not doing well I was just focussing on my processes. And when I am doing well, I am still focussing on my processes. So those things don’t bother me that much,” Dhawan said.

Shikhar was dropped from Team India after the New Zealand series in 2016 and came back to the team for the Champions Trophy this year. From that moment, he has not look back.

He is keen to keep on going.

“It’s a long time (until the next World Cup). I would like to keep performing well. That would be my goal because if I don’t perform there are such great batsmen in our side that anyone can take the place, so that’s one thing.

“The second thing is I would like to keep my fitness on a high level because all the young boys are there. I like to keep myself fit at the pace of the game. Apart from that I don’t really too many goals that I have to score these many runs. I just focus on my process including my fitness, skills and fielding,” he said.

Dhawan has also few encouraging words for Sri Lanka.

“It’s just that we have got a mature side, very experienced side so that plays a huge role because how you handle pressure situations that matters a lot with experience.

So I feel that with time Sri Lankan team will do well,” Dhawan added.