Release date of Dhanush-Kajol starrer ‘VIP 2’ revealed

The release date of the Dhanush and Kajol starrer movie ‘Velaiilla Pattadhari 2’ or ‘VIP 2’ has been revealed by Dhanush himself and the date is set to be August 11.

Dhanush took to the micro blogging website Twitter and announced the date of release, saying, “#vip2 release date #raghuvarancoming”.

The film is considered to be a most awaited one as this marks the return of Bollywwod actress Kajol in the Tamil Industry along with the ‘Ranjhanaa’ star to create the magic of ‘VIP’.

Earlier during the day, the ‘Raanjhanaa’ star took to his Twitter handle that his upcoming film ‘VIP 2’ is slated to be released sometime in the month of August.

The tweet stated, “Requesting fans nd media not 2 speculate d release date of #vip2.Will announce myself today at 7.Thank u 4 your understanding nd patience.”