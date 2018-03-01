Reliance Jio gears up for strong rural push to perk up Jio Phone sales

New Delhi: Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd is gearing up for a rural push for Jio Phone along with an assembly facility already operational in Chennai and another coming up in Tirupati.

The company, which shipped the initial batch of 6 million feature phones from a vendor in China, recently started assembly operations in Chennai.

“We have already started assembling in Chennai; the capacity is enough to meet current requirement. The Tirupati plant, once the land is allotted, should come up in 12 months. The first batch of Jio Phones from this (Tirupati) plant should be out within 12-18 months,” a person familiar with the development said, requesting anonymity.

Reliance Industries Ltd, the parent of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd, on 25 February signed an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government, under which the company will invest Rs15,000 crore in an electronics manufacturing plant on a 150-acre site near Tirupati to manufacture mobile phones and set-top boxes, said a media report.

The company, in order to target the 500-million strong feature phone market, is simultaneously building a sales network in rural areas, apart from making the Jio Phone available on online platform Amazon.

The company runs Jio Centres in urban areas and Jio Points, which are small offices in semi-urban and rural pockets, offering after-sales services and customer assistance.