Remember Kulbushan Jadhav: Fresh Development

NEW YORK: Pakistan got a proposal with regard to swapping Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav for a terrorist who conducted the horrific 2014 Peshawar school attack and is now jailed in Afghanistan.

“The terrorist who killed children in APS (Army Public School) in Peshawar is in Afghan custody. The National Security Advisor (NSA) told me that we can exchange that terrorist with the terrorist you have, which is Kulbhushan Jadhav,” he said.

Asif said Pakistan had suffered grievously from conflict and instability in Afghanistan.

“Unless this cycle is reversed, we would continue to bear the brunt. No country, therefore, has a larger stake in seeing peace and stability return to Afghanistan than Pakistan. Regrettably, the situation in Afghanistan is getting worse,” he said.

Jadhav, a 46-year-old retired Indian Navy officer, was in April sentenced to death by Pakistan’s Field General Court Martial on charges of his alleged “involvement in espionage and sabotage activities” against Pakistan.

“We have also done all that we could to make sure that Pakistani soil is not used against any country,” he claimed.

“However, there are obviously clear limits to what we can do. We cannot take responsibility for Afghanistan’s peace and security and be asked to achieve what the combined strength of some of the most powerful and richest countries could not accomplish,” Asif said.Pakistan has said that the Indian national would not be executed until he has exhausted his mercy appeals.