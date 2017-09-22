Renault Indian-spec model captur disclosed, here are the features!

The top most company of car Renault has yet again managed to disclose Indian spec model of its upcoming SUV – Captur. Bookings of the model are now open for an initial booking amount of Rs 25,000, with the launch expected in the next month.

Sharing the successful B0 platform with the latest Duster, the Renault Captur gets a new crossover design DNA. Along with the design cues from its international models, the company claims the overall design to be influenced by the Indian conditions and consumers’ preferences. Renault says the Captur is the widest and longest in its category, with the best-in-class ground clearance of 210mm (unladen).

The expressive exterior also features satin finish front and rear skid plates along with thick fenders and the R17 Crystal Cut alloys. The SUV features full LED headlamps with floating side indicators, C-shaped Sapphire LED DRLs and Ripple tail lamps.

Commenting at the unveiling, Sumit Sawhney, Country CEO and Managing Director, Renault India Operations said that over the last few years, SUV sales are growing exponentially, making it the fastest growing segment in India. “Renault Captur is a globally successful premium SUV and is widely acclaimed for its stunning expressive design, premium and class-leading features and the high levels of personalisation that can be achieved with this car. Renault Captur will further strengthen our position in the fast-growing SUV segment and will set new benchmarks with its global styling and unmatched road presence,” he added.

Renault Captur will come with both petrol and diesel powertrains. For the petrol option, it will be powered by a 4-cylinder, 1.5-litre engine mated to a five-speed manual gearbox. The motor produces 106PS at 5,600rpm and 142Nm of torque at 4,000rpm.

The diesel version will be powered by a 1.5-litre mill mated to a six-speed manual, delivering a maximum power of 110PS at 4,000rpm and a peak torque of 240Nm at 1,750rpm.

Inside the cabin of the Renault Capture, an automatic AC with surround illumination will be offered along with the company’s latest Infinity instrument Cluster. The seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system comes with a navigation system, Bluetooth, voice recognition (for iOS), maps along with temperature and time display.

The safety features include dual airbags, side airbags, Antilock-Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD) and Brake Assist, Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Hill Start Assist, depending on the trim selection. Moreover, Renault will also offer a Cruise Control, Speed Limiter and two lateral ISOFIX fixtures for enhanced child safety.