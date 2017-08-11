Reopening of Bofors case is on the card

New Delhi: The CBI has clearly told a parliamentary panel that there is a strong possibility of them reopening the Bofors case, the Rs 64 crore payoff scandal which plays a pivotal part in the downfall of the Rajiv Gandhi government in the 1989 General Elections.

Bofors case has haunted Congress for more than 30 years.

Reacting to the parliamentary committee, the CBI has said that it can support the Special Leave Petition pending in the Supreme Court.

Point to be noted here is that the alleged bribery in the Bofors gun deal had created a scandal in the middle of Rajiv Gandhi’s term as PM and from that moment onward there is a slide in the Congress performance as a political party.

Bofors is basically about the Rs 1,437-crore agreement between India and Swedish arms manufacturer AB Bofors for the supply of 400 155mm Howitzer guns for the Army.