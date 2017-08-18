Retired High Court judge to investigate death of Jayalalithaa

Chennai: In a clear cut sign that conversation on the merger of the two AIADMK factions had reached climax, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E K Palaniswami has announced a probe by a retired high court judge into the death of AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa.

It is worthwhile pointing out that an investigation into the Jayalalithaa death was a pivotal demand of the AIADMK faction that is being headed by Paneerselvam.

“Various news from various sections and forums are appearing in the media about the death of Puratchi Thalaivi Amma…. An inquiry commission headed by a retired high court judge will be set up to look into the death of Idhaya Deivam (god of heart) Amma,” pointed out CM Palaniswami.

After rebelling against Sasikala earlier in the year, Panneerselvam had raised suspicion with regard to Jayalalithaa’s death.

“The announcement has come only after a demand was made by our leader Dinakaran, it is welcome,” said Dinakaran loyalist and MLA P Vetrivel.