Revenge Porn Case In Kerala, Live Streams Sex On Facebook

Kerala: It is first of its kind case with regard to revenge porn, in which 23-year-old live streamed sex with his love interest on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
Straight away, woman filed a complaint against him and the man in question got arrested by the police. According to the sources, couple live-streamed their coitus but it seemed like the woman was unaware of the case.
Linu, the accused, works at a hotel in Nedumkandam in Kerala’s Idukki and raped the woman on the promise of marriage. Initials signs are that he was frequent at her place and even stayed back most nights, claims the woman.
The woman who filed the complaint against Linu is already married and has a kid too, but she lives separately. Upon his arrest, he claimed that he made the video with her permission but the woman has dropped these charges.