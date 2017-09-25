Revenge Porn Case In Kerala, Live Streams Sex On Facebook

Kerala: It is first of its kind case with regard to revenge porn, in which 23-year-old live streamed sex with his love interest on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Straight away, woman filed a complaint against him and the man in question got arrested by the police. According to the sources, couple live-streamed their coitus but it seemed like the woman was unaware of the case.

Linu, the accused, works at a hotel in Nedumkandam in Kerala’s Idukki and raped the woman on the promise of marriage. Initials signs are that he was frequent at her place and even stayed back most nights, claims the woman.