Rice water can be used as beauty product, click to know!

If you throw away the water after washing the rice, we recommend you to keep it, as it is the best and cheapest way of enhancing the quality of your hair and skin.

Using rice water as hair and skin beauty product will make them look good as it is loaded with several vitamins and minerals which can be very effective for both skin and hair.

Traditionally, female rice farmers in China, Japan, and other south-east Asian countries used to bathe and wash hair in the water used for cleaning rice.

To prepare the rice water, you first have to wash the rice in order to remove dirt then put it in a bowl and add water to it and then let the rice soak for 15-30 minutes. Swirl it around and lightly knead it until the water turns cloudy, this will mix the vitamin and minerals into the water. Now, take out the rice out of the water and put that rice water into an air-tight container in the refrigerator to preserve it for atleast few weeks.