Richa Chadha heaps praise on Ali Fazal on Instagram!

Actress Richa Chadha has come in full support of her alleged boyfriend and has heaped praise on Instagram. Furkey actress posted her image as both having gala time in Venice.

“Couldn’t be more proud! Ali Fazal! You held your own. Magnificent in the film and in a magnificent film,” Richa posted on the photo-sharing platform today.

Ali was in Venice for the world premiere of his foreign film “Victoria & Abdul”, which features him with international actor Judi Dench.

Richa has put out a selfie, wherein she and Ali are seen smiling away, while Hollywood actress Judi Dench too can be spotted in the frame. The Bholi Punjaban of “Fukrey” wore a golden dress for the event, where Ali was suited and booted in black.

Richa has been making the most of her time in Venice. A travel enthusiast, she even took a boat ride to enjoy the surroundings.