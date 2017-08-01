Right to privacy: It gets intriguing

The SC is sure in his thinking that there has to be “overarching” instructions when it comes to protecting an individual’s private details, specifically in public domain.

A nine-judge Constitution bench, deciding on right to privacy as a fundamental right, dismissed plea of a Gujarat government lawyer that misuse of personal details should be treated on a “case-to-case basis”.

Referring to arguments, SC pinpointed that India is a signatory to the Universal Declaration on Human Rights.

The court has taken into consideration personal details such as names, parents’ name and telephone numbers.

In the beginning itself, senior advocate CA Sundaram said the SC has been entrusted with the power of interpretation of the Constitution.

He also went on to add that few points of privacy can be traced to Article 21 (Right to Life and Personal Liberty) of the Constitution.