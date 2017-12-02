Rishi Kapoor feels blessed for getting quality work

Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor today went on to say that he feels “blessed” getting a chance to essay meaty and lovely roles that suit his age.

“I am blessed that I am still getting lovely work. I am really enjoying my work,” Rishi told media amidst the hustle bustle on the set here.

“Being an actor, I should take any challenge, any role or any kind of work. Sometimes, the films work… Sometimes, they don’t work. That doesn’t worry me. But I am happy to do any kind of role which comes to me. Even at this age, getting good roles is a great news for me. Any role which challenges me as an actor, I like to do it,” added the 65-year-old.

Son of late legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, Rishi had his big breakthrough in Bollywood with 1973 film “Bobby”. Since then, he went on to play a mixed bag of positive and negative characters in movies like “Amar Akbar Anthony”, “Karz”, “Prem Rog”, “Chandni”, “Bol Radha Bol”, “Do Dooni Chaar”, “Agneepath” and “Kapoor & Sons”.

Tracing his journey, Rishi said: “I am not typecast (as an actor). I am ready for everything. I have done negative, positive and even funny roles. That’s what every actor needs to do to bring variety. Then only he will be called a good actor — he should be able to tackle any kind of role.”